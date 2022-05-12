Van strikes cyclist, drives over sign and through fence in Kelowna

The incident happened on Dickson Avenue, Thursday afternoon

A Thursday afternoon collision sent both a cyclist and a driver to hospital in Kelowna.

Just before 2 p.m. on May 12, a beige van travelling down Dunn Street in the Landmark District lost control when making a left turn onto Dickson Avenue, striking a cyclist that was crossing the intersection.

The van then knocked over a city street parking sign and ran through a chainlink fence before coming to rest in a yard.

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Two ambulances, fire and police all attended to the scene.

The female driver was put into ambulance on a stretcher, while the male cyclist got into an ambulance on his own accord after side-of-the-road treatment.

