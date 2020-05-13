Cyclist struck on Highway 97 N in Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene at Highway 97 near Leathead Road after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

BC Ambulance assessed the cyclist on scene and then transported them to hospital.

The incident happened about 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the southbound lanes. According to a witness on scene said the cyclist was riding northbound in the southbound bike lane when a truck pulled out of a complex and collided with the bike.

Traffic is blocked in the southbound HOV lane, however is moving steadily.

The vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and the driver is cooperating with RCMP.

Traffic moving along, but reports came in of a cyclist struck along Hwy 97, near Leathead. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/PVkx2xaLrC — twila m amato (@twilamam) May 13, 2020

car crashCycling