Airbnb. (Pixabay)

Daily fines for unlicensed short-term rentals: City of Kelowna

Third-party monitorying and compliance efforts will continue into 2020

The City of Kelowna is set to crack down on unlicensed short-term rentals.

In part of the new short-term rental accommodation bylaws, Airbnb and other rental platform hosts will be subject to daily fines up to $500 for operating without a business license from the city.

“With the licensing process well underway, the city has brought on a third-party compliance monitor to ensure rentals are following new regulations, including zoning, parking, booking, listing, fire and safety requirements,” said Greg Wise, business license manager.

READ MORE: Fed up with supportive housing plan, Rutland residents plan to sue City of Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna council moves ahead with regulations for short-term rentals, with a caveat

According to the city, less that half of the approximate 1,300 short-term rentals available online in Kelowna are operating with licences. Current operators in the city will be required to renew their licenses by Jan. 15 next year.

The fines are subject to increase if compliance efforts require escalation.

Concerns over short-term rentals can visit kelowna.ca and reports of suspected unlicensed rentals or complaints can be reported at hostcompliance.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Just Posted

Knox Mountain, north end Kelowna residents gather to petition city over homeless camp relocation

Concerned residents organized Saturday morning in downtown Kelowna

Fed up with supportive housing plan, Rutland residents plan to sue City of Kelowna

Rutland For Safe Neighbourhoods Facebook group claims lawyers are working with them

Kelowna Curling Club ready to welcome World Senior Championships

Close to 50 teams will test their rinks in April 2020

Stuart Park ice rink opens for the public

Approximately ten people braved the cold to skate on opening night

West Kelowna residents voice their opposition to new fire hall

A private meeting was held on Thursday night to discuss the future site of a new fire hall

Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland meet Mexico’s USMCA point man in Ottawa

Jesus Seade, the Mexican undersecretary for North America, said he expects the deal to cross the finish line soon

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Frigid cold can’t stop 3 Vernon climate change protesters

Bundled in snow gear, three 12 year olds demonstrated outside City Hall

Malerby’s years of nursing North Okanagan applauded

Community volunteer honoured by Family Resource Centre

Worker suffers foot injury at Westside business

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

Most Read