Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in a ceremonial yellow hat arrives at the Tsuglakhang temple to give a sermon in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips provoked outrage.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia,file)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in a ceremonial yellow hat arrives at the Tsuglakhang temple to give a sermon in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips provoked outrage.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia,file)

Dalai Lama apologizes after video shows him kissing boy

Incident occurred at a public gathering in February in Dharamsala, where the exiled leader lives

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.

A statement posted on his official website said the 87-year-old leader regretted the incident and wished to “apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The incident occurred at a public gathering in February at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala, where the exiled leader lives. He was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him.

The Dalai Lama invited the boy up toward the platform he was seated on. In the video, he gestured to his cheek, after which the child kissed him before giving him a hug.

The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to kiss him on the lips and stuck out his tongue. “And suck my tongue,” the Dalai Lama can be heard saying as the boy sticks out his own tongue and leans in, prompting laughter from the audience.

The footage triggered a backlash online with social media users condemning his behavior as inappropriate and disturbing.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement from the Dalai Lama read.

The Dalai Lama has made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles.

READ MORE: Dalai Lama receives COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE: China not amused by Dalai Lama’s spot on John Oliver’s show

Religion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fundraising BBQ in Lake Country to keep the Okanagan’s forests clean
Next story
B.C. has to find solution for homelessness in rural areas, says regional district chair

Just Posted

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
White smoke in West Kelowna just a controlled burn

Volunteers helped cook and serve an Easter dinner to the residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission on April 9, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Sheltered with love: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission residents enjoy a hot Easter meal

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)
Kelowna perfectly poised heading towards FIFA World Cup 2026: Tourism minister

The fundraiser will be held at AH Repair at 391 Tilley Rd, Lake Country, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 15. (OFTF photo)
Fundraising BBQ in Lake Country to keep the Okanagan’s forests clean