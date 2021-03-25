The municipality of Summerland will repair a walking path along Okanagan Lake. The pathway was damaged during the floods of 2017 and 2018. (Monique Tamminga - Black Press)

Damaged lakefront path in Summerland will be repaired

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 resulted in erosion and concrete damage to popular pathway

Nearly four years after flooding damaged a portion of the pathway along Okanagan Lake in Summerland, the municipality will repair one of the worst hit segments this spring.

High water levels during the floods of 2017 and 2018 covered a portion of the path and resulted in erosion and damage to the concrete near Rotary Beach.

READ ALSO: Summerland seeks funds for flood damage work

READ ALSO: Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland

On March 22, municipal staff had meetings to discuss the work involved. Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said construction will begin next week and is expected to be completed in early May.

The timing of the work was scheduled to coincide with lower water levels in the lake, in order to access and repair a retaining wall. The wooden wall will be replaced with a concrete retaining wall, he said.

The cost of the work is estimated at $540,000, with $200,000 to come from the provincial Disaster Financial Assistance program and the remaining $340,000 to come from the municipality.

In the spring of 2020, crews repaired a portion of the damaged trail at Peach Orchard Beach.

