Dangerous fire snuffed at Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents smoking and open fires are not allowed

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is reminding residents that smoking and open fires are not allowed at any time in regional parks.

This comes after the City of West Kelowna Fire Rescue put out a dangerous fire at the Smith Creek entrance to Upper Glenmore Regional Park in the early morning of July 29.

“This is just plain dangerous given our high and rising fire danger not to mention it’s illegal,” said the regional district on Facebook.

“Smoking and open fires are not allowed anytime in our regional parks. Please don’t be the person that causes a fire. If you see any fire or smoke, please call 911 and report it.”

Here is a breakdown of fire restrictions in B.C. provided by BC Wildfire Service:

READ MORE: Lotto Max ticket purchased in Salmon Arm wins $500K

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure notification issued for Liquid Zoo in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Central Okanagan Regional District