The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the sentence of a man who argued he was fending off an attempted sex assault when he stabbed his new neighbour 37 times.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Police in Calgary have laid charges in an insurance fraud scheme believed to date back to 2009 and involving semi-trailer trucks.

Police say they noticed an increase in semi-truck thefts in 2019 from previous years and noted that a significant number of the vehicles hadn’t been recovered.

An investigation identified Calgary company Lakha Trucking as having reported numerous semis stolen since 2009.

Police allege the transport trucks were never stolen, but were reported as such so as to receive insurance payments.

Investigators allege the semis were given a fraudulent vehicle identification number and sold or used to commit additional frauds.

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents.

The are to appear in court April 9.

Calgary police worked with law enforcement partners in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and North West Territories to recover seven of the vehicles.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Just Posted

Malindi Elmore: Shattering national running records at 39

She recently shattered the Canadian women’s marathon record at the Houston Marathon in January

Kelowna production takes ‘The Walk’ to explore sex trafficking

The goal is to get people thinking about the situation, according to the playwright

BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommendations come 5 months after it was revealed 40% of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Central Okanagan school board expands whistleblower policy

School employees will now be able to report criminal activity anonymously to an independent third party

Central Okanagan school board cancels trip to Europe over coronavirus fears

Students were supposed to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Couple in crash on Highway 1 mistake Shuswap for Lower Mainland

Chase RCMP report Mercedes Benz collides with transport truck

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Laughing ladies and country artists sell out Okanagan venue

Alan Doyle and I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! back to back sold out

Revelstoke mother and daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Ministry grants SD67 extension to balance books, submit amended budget

The board of trustees voted Monday to acquire outside help to deal with budget concerns

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Most Read