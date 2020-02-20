Dates revealed for 2020 Kelowna Pride celebrations

The Kelowna Pride society has revealed dates for 2020 Pride celebrations.

Kelowna’s Pride Week will run from Saturday, June 6, 2020, to Sunday, June 14, 2020. Various events are planned throughout the week, including the Trans March and Social on June 11, Next Drag Superstar on June 12, the Pride March and Festival on June 13, as well as several affiliate events.

“Pride is all about inclusivity and acceptance. It’s not about ‘us versus them’, but celebrating and creating a world where all can be their true selves regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation,” explains Dustyn Baulkham, general manager of the Kelowna Pride Society.

The Kelowna Pride Society has several key needs before things kick off in June.

“We’re in search of vendors who would like to exhibit at our Pride Festival, we’re always in search of great volunteers who are willing to help out during Pride – there’s everything from taking tickets to snapping photos – and we’re also looking to secure advertisers and sponsors for our Pride Guide which will be published in the lead up to Kelowna Pride 2020,” said Baulkham.

Last year marked the largest event in the Kelowna Pride Society’s history with over 12,000 people joining the Pride March.

“It was incredible to see the outpouring of support from the local community. Our challenge for 2020 is to try and make Pride even bigger and better,” said Baulkham.

