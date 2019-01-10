Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff David Foster leads a classroom discussion with UVic students from Gustavson and the Faculty of Fine Arts about the business side of the arts.

David Foster to be feted for philanthropic work

The Canadian producer is getting another accolade to add to his collection of awards

Canadian producer David Foster is getting another accolade to add to his collection of awards.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says the Grammy Award winning musician, songwriter and composer will receive its 2019 humanitarian award.

READ MORE: David Foster Foundation to help organ donors

The academy says it honours Foster’s philanthropic support of hundreds of charities, including the David Foster Foundation which provides financial help to Canadian families in need of life-saving transplants.

In a release, Foster says it is a “great honour” to receive the award, explaining that he created his foundation in 1986 after meeting a young girl from his hometown who was awaiting a liver transplant.

Foster says music has brought him many rewards “and what better way to pay tribute to those gifts than to pay it forward.”

The award is handed out every year and will be presented to Foster at the 48th Juno Awards on March 16 in London, Ont.

