Day of health and families returns to Okanagan

YMCA Okanagan hosts 14th annual Healthy Kids Day May 5

YMCA Healthy Kids Day returns for its 14th anniversary.

Sunday, May 5 Local businesses, non-profits, sports teams and other like-minded organizations will come together with one goal in mind – to get kids and their families outside, get moving, and learn what it means to be a healthy kid.

“Only 35 per cent of Canadian kids between the ages of 5–17 years old are getting the recommended levels daily exercise. Healthy Kids Day is fun, but at its core the event strives to inspire everyone to participate in the development of a thriving generation of children,” said Sharon Peterson, CEO of the YMCA of Okanagan.

In a press release from the YMCA of the Okanagan, it credits Interior Savings as having played a crucial part in the success of Healthy Kids Day as presenting sponsor for over a decade.

“Healthy Kids Day provides families with an opportunity to learn how to incorporate healthy habits into everyday life”, said Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings.

“The best kind of learning is done through play, and with over 40 stations from a broad cross-section of our community, there will be lots of opportunities for parents to play right alongside their children while taking away tips and tricks to improve the health and well-being of their family.”

It will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 and will feature fun kid-friendly activities, games, prizes, nutritious snacks, exciting entertainment, and more. This event is free for all to enjoy, and includes access to the Kelowna Family YMCA pool and facilities.

