A Kelowna man in his 70’s has been found dead in Kelowna, B.C. (Black Press Media file)

RCMP discover dead body in Kelowna

The deceased has been identified as a Kelowna man in his 70’s

Kelowna RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a man in his 70’s.

On April 25, just after 7 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to the creek area near KLO Road in Kelowna for a report of a deceased man.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are currently investigating the scene.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.

READ MORE: Firefighters extinguish stove fire in Kelowna apartment

READ MORE: Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA
Next story
Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Just Posted

West Kelowna vet now offering COVID-19 testing for pets

An animal COVID-19 test at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital costs about $200

Freshco Kelowna to open first week of May

The former Safeway in Dilworth Centre will re-open as Freshco, May 7

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

RCMP discover dead body in Kelowna

The deceased has been identified as a Kelowna man in his 70’s

West Kelowna app developer offers free take-out apps to B.C. restaurants

Jeremy Buhler said he wants to help small and local restaurants during the pandemic

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

North Okanagan gets creative with pet pics, foodie fun and more

Museum’s Isolate + Create site drawing variety of posts

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Grizzly bear relocated from small island off B.C. coast shot dead in self-defence

Mali, the bear rescued in historic joint efforts, was shot dead in an act of self-defence

Princeton RCMP track down border crosser under Quarantine Act

A man who crossed the Canada-U.S. border at Blaine, Wash., was intercepted… Continue reading

Local restaurants feel squeezed by delivery apps’ commission fees

Delivery platforms can take up to 30 per cent commission

Most Read