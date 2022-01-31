Deadline for Draft 2022 budget input draws near for West Kelowna residents

The second and final round of feedback is open until Feb. 13

West Kelowna residents have until Feb. 13, to participate in the second and final round of consultations for the Draft 2022 Budget, Capital Plan, and Council’s Draft 2022 Strategic Priorities.

This year’s draft budget proposes a four per cent tax increase. It includes 2.4 per cent to cover police services cost increases, a one per cent infrastructure levy to support the delivery of sidewalks and other priority infrastructure investments, along with a 0.6 per cent increase for other operating and capital costs.

“Council urges the public to become involved in our budget process that guides our tax rates, our investments, and operations,” said Mayor Gord Milsom. “This is one of the most important annual community-wide engagement programs that directly affects how we build a better tomorrow. We live, work and play in this beautiful City of West Kelowna, and community input truly shapes our future for generations to come.”

A virtual open house, with display boards and a questionnaire, is available at OurWK. Residents can also register to take part in an online open house with a question and answer session on Feb. 3 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. An engagement toolkit is also available at the municipal hall, Westbank library, and Royal LePage Place.

The Draft 2022 Budget, presented on Dec. 7 and 8, was guided by council’s Draft 2022 Strategic Priorities and input throughout the year on what matters most to the community. This year’s budget will focus on public safety and infrastructure investments while maintaining efficient operations. A summary of both rounds of public engagement will be brought forward for Council’s information in the spring.

Further background can be found on the City of West Kelowna website.

Read More: City of West Kelowna puts more than $35M into infrastructure projects

Read More: A Year In Review with West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetCity of West Kelowna