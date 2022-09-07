It has been confirmed that someone died at the Malahat SkyWalk on Labour Day. (Citizen file)

It has been confirmed that someone died at the Malahat SkyWalk on Labour Day. (Citizen file)

Death at Vancouver Island SkyWalk tourist attraction on Labour Day

RCMP say no criminality involved

The RCMP and staff at the Malahat SkyWalk have confirmed there was a death at the popular Vancouver Island tourist attraction on Labour Day.

Few details are being released at this time, but RCMP spokesman Corp. Alex Bérubé said there is no suspected criminality in the incident.

“As a result, we won’t share anything further out of respect for the family and those affected,” he said.

A worker at the Malahat Skywalk called the death a “tragic incident” and also said no specifics of what happened are being released at this time out of respect for the family of the deceased.

The $15-million Malahat SkyWalk, which opened last summer on the slopes above Saanich Inlet, midway between Victoria and the Cowichan Valley, combines nature-based tourism with a cultural tourism experience.

A 600 metre-long elevated walkway transports visitors to a 10-storey spiral tower lookout 250 metres above sea level, providing 360-degree views.

RELATED: VIDEO: Unique Malahat SkyWalk wows opening day visitors

RELATED: Business notes: Malahat Skywalk wins prestigious tourism award

Death

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Contamination discovered at old Kelowna Tolko site
Next story
Heather Lake wildfire near Princeton grows to more than 3,900 hectares

Just Posted

RCMP on scene of a daycare on Valley Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
UPDATE: RCMP swarm daycare in Glenmore

Smoke seen from hills of South East Kelowna. (Image/ Terry Lust)
UPDATE: Helicopters and air tankers respond to Jack Creek Wildfire, near Peachland

Fire spotted off Highway 5. (Image/ Jillian Zielinski)
Wildfire near Coquihalla outside of Merritt

Wayne Danforth - “Nothing like a good back scratch”
Okanagan photographers take the cake in BC SPCA wildlife contest

Pop-up banner image