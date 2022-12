The incident happened just before 1 p.m.

Crash at Bertram and Leon in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

A two-vehicle crash blocked Bertram Street at Leon Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. when a car and an SUV collided.

Both vehicles suffered front-end damage, with one having airbags deployed.

Debris from the crash scattered the road and both vehicles will have to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

READ MORE: Legal fund donations to fight downtown Kelowna entertainment venue top $10K

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna