Decades of dispute ends with North Okanagan water agreement

An ongoing water fight between Armstrong and Spallumcheen has finally come to a close.

The City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen have reached an amicable resolution to the water fee dispute, which existed for many years between the municipalities, through the creation and signing of a Settlement Agreement.

The Settlement Agreement represents a strong governance structure ensuring that water supply services are secure for both municipalities and that the costs are fairly distributed to all ratepayers now and into the future. The agreement also ensures that the two municipalities will continue with a collaborative approach to funding future capital projects and overall promotion of the conservation of water.

“I believe this is one step in the right direction to building a strong working relationship with the Township,” ArmstrongMayor Joe Cramer said. “We can accomplish much more for all our residents working together.”

The Settlement Agreement will save each municipality from the expensive effort of a Provincial Arbitration process and allows the communities to continue working towards other cost saving services for their respective residents.

“The Township of Spallumcheen’s first priority has always been a fair and equitable agreement that works for both communities into the future and this agreement accomplishes that,” said Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser. “We look forward to continuing to build a strong working relationship with the City of Armstrong and together provide sustainable services for our residents.”

The agreement becomes effective immediately after it is signed by the mayors of each municipality.

