Deep freeze arrives in Kelowna, temperatures drop to – 27C with the windchill

If you plan to head outside today you might want to bundle up.

Temperatures are expected to hover around -19 Celsius throughout the day, but with the wind chill will feel more like -24 C this morning and – 29 C this afternoon.

A blowing snow advisory is also in effect for the Okanagan Valley this morning.

According to Environment Canada, A low-pressure system over southern BC will continue to spread snow over the region this morning.

The combination of falling snow with very strong winds will result in blowing snow and poor visibility.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” read a report issued by Environment Canada.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Travelers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Kelowna taxi services are also experiencing a high volume of calls this morning causing service to be slower than usual. According to Kelowna Cabs, the demand for rides has been too much for their 26 car team, causing long wait times and a waitlist of up to 30 callers.

The Kelowna International Airport is also experiencing national flight delays and cancellations today.

As of 5 a.m. this morning, one arriving flight has been canceled and five have been delayed due to the snow and icy conditions. Further, one departure flight has been canceled and four have also been delayed.

