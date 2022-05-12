Deeper pockets for October’s municipal election campaigns in Okanagan

Kelowna mayor and council candidates will have close to $20,000 more in spending money during October’s municipal election campaigns compared to 2018.

A mayoral candidate can spend as much as $95,665, while someone running for council can spend up to $48,506. Limits for mayor in 2018 election were $76, 781 and $38,952 for a councillor.

Here are the spending limits for mayors and councillors, as well as regional and school district candidates, from Lake Country to Princeton:

Lake Country – Mayor, $16, 930, Councillor at large, $8,471, Ward councillor, $5,398;

West Kelowna – Mayor $29, 953, Councillor, $15, 093;

Peachland – Mayor $10, 797, Councillor $5, 398;

Summerland – Mayor $13, 907, Councillor $6, 953;

Penticton – Mayor $28, 803, Councillor $14, 508;

Princeton – Mayor $10, 797, Councillor $5, 398;

Oliver – Mayor $10, 797, Councillor $5, 398;

Osoyoos – Mayor, $10, 797, Councillor $5, 398;

Regional District Central Okanagan – Director $5, 398;

Central Okanagan School District – Trustee Area 1 $9, 698, Area 2 $9, 114, Area 3 $47,862, Area 4 $14, 548;

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District – Director $5, 398;

Okanagan-Similkameen School District – Trustee Area 1 $5, 398, Area 2 $5,523, Area 3 $5, 398, Area 4 $5, 398;

Okanagan-Skaha School District – Trustee Area 1 $14, 579, Area 2 $7, 097, Area 3 $5, 398.

Municipal elections will be held October 15.

