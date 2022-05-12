Municipal elections will be held October 15, 2022. (File photo)

Municipal elections will be held October 15, 2022. (File photo)

Deeper pockets for October’s municipal election campaigns in Okanagan

Limits also raised for regional district directors and school board trustees

Kelowna mayor and council candidates will have close to $20,000 more in spending money during October’s municipal election campaigns compared to 2018.

A mayoral candidate can spend as much as $95,665, while someone running for council can spend up to $48,506. Limits for mayor in 2018 election were $76, 781 and $38,952 for a councillor.

Here are the spending limits for mayors and councillors, as well as regional and school district candidates, from Lake Country to Princeton:

  • Lake Country – Mayor, $16, 930, Councillor at large, $8,471, Ward councillor, $5,398;
  • West Kelowna – Mayor $29, 953, Councillor, $15, 093;
  • Peachland – Mayor $10, 797, Councillor $5, 398;
  • Summerland – Mayor $13, 907, Councillor $6, 953;
  • Penticton – Mayor $28, 803, Councillor $14, 508;
  • Princeton – Mayor $10, 797, Councillor $5, 398;
  • Oliver – Mayor $10, 797, Councillor $5, 398;
  • Osoyoos – Mayor, $10, 797, Councillor $5, 398;
  • Regional District Central Okanagan – Director $5, 398;
  • Central Okanagan School District – Trustee Area 1 $9, 698, Area 2 $9, 114, Area 3 $47,862, Area 4 $14, 548;
  • Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District – Director $5, 398;
  • Okanagan-Similkameen School District – Trustee Area 1 $5, 398, Area 2 $5,523, Area 3 $5, 398, Area 4 $5, 398;
  • Okanagan-Skaha School District – Trustee Area 1 $14, 579, Area 2 $7, 097, Area 3 $5, 398.

Municipal elections will be held October 15.

Read More: ‘I’ll have to go back with a chisel’: huge mess at abandoned homeless camp near Big White

Read More: Small hike in Peachland property taxes

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

2018 municipal electionBC municipal electionCity CouncilMayor's Race

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Anti-racism policy to be drafted by Summerland council

Just Posted

Municipal elections will be held October 15, 2022. (File photo)
Deeper pockets for October’s municipal election campaigns in Okanagan

(Image credit: Douglas Farrow/Contributor)
Okanagan College Coyotes wrap up regular season title

PHOTO: Central Okanagan International Education
Violence threat at West Kelowna school leaves parents shaken

(Kelowna RCMP)
Warrant put out for West Kelowna man