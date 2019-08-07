Sharon Constance Forner was arrested on Aug. 8, 2018 after a strange home invasion in Osoyoos. (screenshot from security video)

Defence argues addiction and mental health were factors in South Okanagan woman’s bizarre behaviour

Crown seeks 4 to 6 years for break and enter charge

The defence lawyer for an Osoyoos woman who was charged with home invasion after she threatened a mother and her baby with a butcher knife argued mental health and severe alcohol abuse were factors in her bizarre behaviour last August.

Sharon Constance Forner appeared in Penticton court on Aug. 7 for a sentencing hearing. On April 12, she pleaded guilty to one count of break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

Forner was caught on security surveillance footage entering a home disguised in a wig in August 2018. Once inside, Forner produced a knife as the homeowner tried to get rid of her. Forner said, ‘I wanted to see the baby.’ Eventually, the homeowner pushed her into the yard and locked her door. Forner was arrested the next day.

In response to crown seeking 4 to 6 years, defence lawyer Justin Dosanjh argued a 16-month term and three years probation should be sufficient.

He argued that her severe addiction to alcohol and other substances, including suffering from mental illness and a “tragic life” that included emotional abuse culminated in her behaviour that day.

She does not have a history of violence and she recognizes that she has a problem and she wants to address it, according to Dosanjh. He said the judge should focus on her rehabilitation.

READ MORE: Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and newborn pleads guilty

READ MORE: Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened Osoyoos mom and newborn receives bail

Crown prosecutor Ann Lerchs argued for a 4 to 6-year sentence, saying the concern is while Forner acknowledges her addiction and wants to address it, she blames it for her criminality. She also said Forner doesn’t have clear plans about how she will address her “severe” alcohol addiction. Crown said by not dealing with her addictions, Forner is making herself a risk to society.

When Forner was given the chance to speak, she apologized saying what she did was “terrible” and she will spend the rest of her life regretting her actions.

“I’m embarrassed and disgusted with myself and I’ve shamed my family. My actions have shocked my small community,” she said. “Never in a million years would I think that my addiction would lead me to traumatize another human being.”

The sentencing is expected to take place next week.

Previous story
People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Just Posted

Water quality advisory for Westshore water system in West Kelowna

Over 265 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision located off Westside Road are affected

UBC Okanagan professors explain the science of wine

The talk is being hosted in conjunction with this year’s B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration

UPDATE: Eagle Bluff wildfire expected to grow

BC Wildfire says more ground crew and equipment is on the way

“More can be done”: Investments needed to surpress gang violence in Okanagan

Minister of Organized Crime Bill Blair discusses community empowerment after Kelowna visit

Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

28-year-old woman sentenced to 2 years probation after having sex with a 13-year-old boy

Both were staying at a transition home in Victoria

Howling hot summer at Caravan Theatre

The Cotoyes is a romantic musical comedy by award-winning playwright Peter Anderson.

B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Finance committee gets advice for 2020 provincial budget

Defence argues addiction and mental health were factors in South Okanagan woman’s bizarre behaviour

Crown seeks 4 to 6 years for break and enter charge

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

Most Read