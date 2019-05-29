DeHart: Savoy showcases light equipment products

Traditionally specializing in lawn, garden and forestry, Savoy Equipment Ltd., at 1929 Windsor Rd. in Kelowna, now carries a wide range of light construction equipment featuring top brand names such as Husqvarna Construction (previously Atlas Copco), Wacker-Neuson, Toro Sitework Systems, Multi-quip and Stihl.

Under the leadership of president and general manager David Turner, Savoy has added industry expert Perry Temperton to their team as their construction sales and service representative. Previously, Perry worked in the construction industry as a contractor for 23 years, operating his own business that specialized in concrete cutting and coring. Savoy has also hired Steve Sears to the team in the position of service manager. Steve is a certified heavy duty mechanic who has worked in the rental industry for many years. Savoy Equipment will host its inaugural Construction Demo Day on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An open invitation is extended to all construction industry professionals. There will be a wide array of products to try out with brand representatives on-site to answer any questions, a BBQ lunch and a grand-prize draw at 3 p.m.

Eileen Galarneau, long-time owner of Okanagan Pilates in Kelowna, will retire June 14. Eileen opened Okanagan Pilates & Health at 1616 Pandosy St. in 2003. Her vision of the business was to be a safe, inclusive and educational Pilates studio offering students private and small group instruction. She helped me out immensely after my shoulder surgery and I continued on with her and Pilates after that. She is now planning on playing lots of golf and travelling, which she and her husband Al love to do.

Barry Lapointe (right)

Barry Lapointe, CEO of KF Aerospace, has been recognized for his work over the last 50 years in building KF Aerospace into one of the largest and most respected commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul operations in the world. That recognition came in the form of being inducted into Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame at the 46th annual Induction Ceremony held at Montreal’s Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre. He started the company, then Kelowna Flightcraft, in 1970 servicing small aircraft from the back of his truck. Today KF employs over 1,000 people with a payroll in excess of $70 million annually.

Formerly CEO, Diane Dou has added interim president to her responsibilities with Prospera Credit Union, which has two branches in Kelowna and 16 throughout B.C. She replaces Shawn Good, who has left the company after four years.

After a 45-year career, Kelowna city worker Ed Stephens is retiring. After starting a career as a draftsman, he became professional engineer and project management professional. Ed says his last four years working at Kelowna International Airport leading the airport development team has been his most rewarding time in his career journey. Over the last year, he oversaw the development of the airport’s development plan for the next decade. Ed plans on remaining in the valley, continuing to try and improve his golf game, to kayak, hike and get more involved in the community.

Personal congratulations to Heather Banham, retired dean of the Okanagan College School of Business, who will receive the college’s Distinguished Service Award on June 1. The award is the highest honour bestowed upon a former employee and recognizes those who have given outstanding service to Okanagan College. I was honoured to have been on the board with Heather when the CMAs CAs and CGAs merged into one organization, the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C.

URBA Business After Hours is Wednesday, June 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by The Bridge Youth and Family Services. The event will be held at their administration offices at 8-2604 Enterprise Way, across from Tim Horton’s on Enterprise Way. Look for the balloons.

Along with Join the Hearts in Rhythm Organization public forum called “Keeping the Beat: How Our Communities Can Prevent Tragedy” on Saturday, June 8 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Kelowna downtown library, the group will also host a free interactive CPR/AED Learning Session from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Huge congratulations to Megan Osland, a current intermediate member of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, who has moved one step closer to making her dream a reality. She will be playing in the Women’s U.S. Open on May 30 to June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston, South Carolina. Megan not only qualified, but she actually won the qualifying tournament by shooting a 68 in round one and followed that up with a 70 in round two at the Bradenton Golf and Country Club in Florida.

Anna’s Secret is not just another romance story. Published by local author Blossom Turner, who resides in Lake Country, the novel is an inspirational romance with a twist. Set in the Okanagan Valley and geared for women of all ages, who first and foremost enjoy a good love story and secondly like to read a book that inspires them to grow personally, Anna’s Secret is now available on Amazon.ca and Amazon.com. Blossom’s authentic understanding of the power of forgiveness through life experience has birthed this compelling novel.

QB Gelato, at 1884 Dayton St. (Landmark Towers) in Kelowna, will serve their new summer salad menu from Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., from May to September. Enjoy their patio and join them for supper club or one of their fabulous gelatos.

St. Andrews 90th annual Flower Show is Saturday, June 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., at St. Andrews Anglican Church, 4619 Lakeshore Rd. in Kelowna, with a $5 admission. Folks who would like to exhibit flowers may get a copy of the schedule from the church office or call Bev Akerlund at 250-764-7478. The show began in 1929 and was held at Sherbrooke Ranch in Okanagan Mission. It was then held at the Eldorado Hotel for many years. The flower show was also held at local restaurants in the Mission from 1980 to 1986 before moving to the current location in the church parking lot.

Congratulations to Kelowna Lioness member Bea Summers-Gill who just celebrated her 95th birthday and is the oldest member of that club.

To See or Not to See: Homecoming—A One Woman Play by Ruth Bieber will be presented Tuesday, June 11, with two shows at 3 and 6 p.m. at the Kelowna Art Gallery. Tickets $20 at the door. Also performing prior to the play starting will be local harpist Sarah Mainland.

The annual general meeting for the Kelowna South Central Association of Neighbourhoods (KSAN) takes place June 12, 6:30 p.m., at Knowles House on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street, beside the park. Mayor Colin Basran is the guest speaker. KSAN represents the neighbourhoods surrounding KGH, Abbott Street corridor to Gordon Drive and North to Bernard Avenue. They have been in existence for 25 years.

End Summer Hunger 2019, co-hosted by Scotiabank, Scotia Wealth Management, Save-On-Foods, and the Salvation Army, have a goal to raise $50,000 in cash and food donations for The Salvation Army Community Life Centre. Over the past three years, the event has raised $55,210. Takes place at all Save-On Food locations on Saturday, June 8, (Lakeshore and Rutland stores ) and Sunday, June 9 (Orchard Plaza, Glenmore and Westbank). Also looking for volunteers to help out. Contact Adam Dewar at 250-868-5513 or email adam.dewar@scotiawealth.com

Stronger Together Kelowna, volunteer co-chaired by postpartum depression survivors, is a one-of-a-kind film/event at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on June 2, 11:00 a.m., with the film to begin at noon. The event will feature a screening of the groundbreaking postpartum depression documentary When The Bough Breaks, followed by a panel of speakers and experts. Goody bags to the first 100 attendees and door prizes.

