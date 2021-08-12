Delayed once again: Peachland splash pad slated to open in 2022

Peachland’s community services director said COVID-19 has played a role in the delays

Peachland residents hoping for a new splash pad to cool off this summer will have to wait until next year.

The splash pad was supposed to be completed and opened by mid-June but the opening day was then pushed Canada Day — and on Aug. 10, Peachland council heard the park likely won’t open until 2022.

Community services director Cheryl Wiebe said BC Hydro crews were on site for assessments, with other materials being delivered this week.

“You’ll see things start to take shape there but we don’t have a date for Hydro,” she said.

“To be honest, we’re hitting a bottleneck point. We’ve been running fairly short-staffed of late due to illness. We still have a lot of irrigation and landscaping to do after the contractor pulls out.

“I am not optimistic that we will be open this year.”

Wiebe added staff will continue pushing to complete the project as much as they can, aiming for a grand opening in 2022 instead.

“As disappointing as that is, stuff happens,” Fortin said.

“It will be good once it’s ready next year.”

Once the washroom is delivered to the area, Wiebe added staff will have to come up with plans for wheelchair accessibility, which will then help the space come together.

She also said a major part of the setback for the project was waiting for which pieces come first and what can be done about them when they come.

“COVID hasn’t been friendly to us and the challenges with Hydro have certainly been a challenge as well, but we’re still moving in the right direction,” she said.

