The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

Delays along Highway 93 near Radium due to boulder

Single lane alternating traffic

Expect delays when travelling on Highway 93 close to Radium Hot Springs, along the Trans-Canada detour.

A boulder is blocking the highway in Kootenay National Park, causing single lane alternative traffic.

Crews are on site.

DriveBC will be updated as they work to remove the rock.

The boulder was first reported on DriveBC at approximately 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

trans-canada highway

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Photos: Fire rips through Penticton Toyota dealership
Next story
77 young bears killed in 2021, sparking complaint from animal rights group

Just Posted

Kelowna fire truck. (File photo)
Suspicious structure fire on Highway 97 in Kelowna

William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna. (File photo)
‘Get a helicopter’: Best West Kelowna-Kelowna commute option up for debate

(Hoodoo Adventures Instagram)
Old rules, new signs, never-ending complaints for North Okanagan Rail Trail

(Photo - @_cristian_vlad_/Twitter)
Morning Start: The world’s largest vertical drop