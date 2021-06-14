Delays expected on Lakeshore Road this week

Northbound traffic on Lakeshore between Richter and Barrera will be detoured for paving

There will be detours on Lakeshore Road this week near Boyce Gyro Beach.

At around 5 a.m., on Tuesday, northbound traffic on Lakeshore between Richter Street and Barrera Road will be detoured to accommodate paving. Work will occur from 5 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to detour off of Lakeshore Road to Gordon Road before reaching Barrera Road to avoid delays. Southbound traffic will be maintained throughout the construction.

This year, 19 road segments are included in the city’s annual pavement management program, which prioritizes the repair of city roads. The mill-and-fill treatment applied on these roads is anticipated to extend the road surface life by 10 to 15 years.

The City of Kelowna and workers on-site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway. Noise due to the road resurfacing is expected.

Click here to learn more.

READ MORE: Westbank Museum makes progress in beautification project

READ MORE: Kelowna residents develop new app to support men’s mental health

twitter.com

City of Kelowna