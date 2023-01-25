A map showing the stretch of highway affected by vehicle removal west of Tappen on Jan. 25 2023. (AIM Roads/Facebook image)

A map showing the stretch of highway affected by vehicle removal west of Tappen on Jan. 25 2023. (AIM Roads/Facebook image)

Delays on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm due to vehicle removal

Eastbound lane to close for recovery of vehicle involved in crash

Traffic delays can be expected on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

Following an accident that occurred the night prior, a vehicle recovery is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The disruption to traffic will take place between Greer Rd. and Broderick Creek Frontage for 2.5 kilometres, about six to eight kilometres west of Tappen.

DriveBC says the recovery will be ongoing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the right eastbound lane will be closed.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic controllers and reduce driving speed in the area.

READ MORE: Building which has ‘captured the imagination of Canoe’ to be rezoned

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Armtrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Theft of dinosaur footprints in northeast B.C. lands Alberta man jail time, $15K fine
Next story
Gas prices take 10-cent jump, plus in North Okanagan

Just Posted

The West Kelowna Warriors went 20-10-4-0 in the first half of the BCHL season and sit third in the Interior Conference. (@BCHLWarriors/Twitter)
The stretch run starts now: West Kelowna Warriors welcome Merritt to town

Caden Price will be the lone Kelowna Rockets representative at the NHL/CHL Top Prospects game on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) at the Langley Events Centre. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets defenceman shows off skating ability, ready for Top Prospects game

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza

Bad Tattoo to be rebranded as a high end sports bar. (Instagram)
Salt & Brick Group buys Bad Tattoo Kelowna, rebrands as high-end sports bar