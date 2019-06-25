Blu, a three-year-old house cat from Delta, pictured here sometime before he was caught in a trap. (The Fur-Bearers photo)

Delta cat severely injured in animal trap was likely stuck for days, owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

A family cat is on the mend after almost losing its leg in an animal trap set in Delta recently, sparking calls by an animal advocacy group for the city to reconsider banning traps.

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg, including necrosis, after getting caught in a foot-hold or body-gripping trap, the Fur-Bearers said in a news release Tuesday.

“Whomever caught Blu released him from the trap but didn’t call the number on his collar,” Blu’s owner, Josi Moubert, said.

“Our veterinarian suspects that due to the level of rotten flesh, Blu was in the trap for at least two days.”

It’s still unclear if Blu will survive, Moubert added.

ALSO READ: B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km wildlife death trap removed

It’s illegal to set a trap within 200 metres of a property under provincial law but can only be enforced if the trap is found and reported to police.

In January, Delta city voted against enacting a bylaw to ban traps within city limits, after a raccoon was caught in a similar trap in the same neighbourhood as where Blu lives.

Michael Howie, a spokesperson for The Fur-Bearers, argued that cities shouldn’t rely solely on the province when managing local wildlife-related issues.

“A by-law would also create education for local residents who may be trying to catch and/or kill animals on their property,” Howie said.

The Fur-Bearers are also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person responsible for setting the trap.

Black Press Media has reached out to the city for comment.

