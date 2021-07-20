Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S. (Black Press Media files)

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S. (Black Press Media files)

Delta variant accounts for 83% of U.S. cases, says CDC

In July, the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Serious collision leads to road closure in Kelowna
Next story
Western Canada desperately needs rain but it’s not in the forecast: climatologist

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Serious collision leads to road closure in Kelowna

The Okanagan Rail Trail, which is 50km in length, starts at the north end of Kalamalka Lake and ends at the center of Okanagan Lake, downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)
Funding secured to connect Rutland to the Okanagan Rail Trail

Yellow stop sign in Cedar Mill, Oregon. (Wikimedia Commons photo)
Morning Start: Stop signs used to be yellow

A photo of the construction site after the fallen crane’s removal on July 19, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)
Remainder of collapsed Kelowna crane dismantled, evacuation orders still in place