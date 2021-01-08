Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is again condemning violent rioters he says were incited by U.S. President Donald Trump and other politicians on Capitol Hill this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jose Luis Magana

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is again condemning violent rioters he says were incited by U.S. President Donald Trump and other politicians on Capitol Hill this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jose Luis Magana

Democracy takes work, Trudeau says in condemning ‘violent rioters’ incited by Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Wednesday’s events an ‘assault on democracy’

Canadians and their elected leaders have a shared responsibility to protect and defend the principles of democracy, which need constant tending to remain strong, Justin Trudeau said Friday.

It was only the prime minister’s latest repudiation of this week’s stunning and deadly attack on Capitol Hill — a violent incursion that he blamed squarely on Donald Trump.

In an opening statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Trudeau called Wednesday’s events an “assault on democracy” that was clearly incited by the sitting U.S. president.

“As shocking, deeply disturbing, and frankly saddening as that event remains, we have also seen this week that democracy is resilient in America, our closest ally and neighbour,” he said.

“Violence has no place in our societies, and extremists will not succeed in overruling the will of the people.”

He acknowledged that Canada is “not immune” to the forces responsible for the unrest in the U.S.

“We have a responsibility as Canadians to continue to lead with respect, to engage substantially with different points of view and to never resort to violence as a way of impacting public discourse,” he said.

“The choices we make as leaders, as politicians, have consequences. What we choose to say, what we choose not to say, how we choose to say it does have an impact on Canadians.”

Trudeau said he discussed the issue during his call Thursday with provincial and territorial premiers, reminding them that despite its strengths, preserving democracy takes work.

He called it an accomplishment to have and maintain a political system where the party that loses an election “gracefully concedes” and where rivals work together for everyone.

“We have this in Canada because Canadians make it possible,” he said.

“Canadians expect their political leaders to protect our precious democracy by how we conduct ourselves.”

They also expect elected leaders to engage in rigorous debate, that it be grounded in the facts, and that its enemies be identified and strongly repudiated.

“Canadian democracy didn’t happen by accident and won’t continue without effort,” Trudeau said.

“We must always work to secure our democracy, and not give comfort to those who promote things that are not true or give space for hate and extremism.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Cougar’ near Vernon school, actually a cat
Next story
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

Just Posted

Wesley Kormos, left, is a Kelowna musician and DJ currently undergoing chemotherapy in Vancouver. (Wes Kormos - Facebook)
Kelowna family asks for support as local musician begins battle with cancer

Wesley Kormos, also known as Wes Please, is currently in Vancouver for treatment

(Black Press file)
More flights into Kelowna potentially exposed to COVID-19

WestJet flights on Jan. 1, 2, carried passenger/s who tested postive for the virus

The Stuart Park skating rink will open on Jan. 11 for the season. (Black Press Media file photo)
Stuart Park skating rink finally opens for the season

Residents will have to book a time slot to use the rink

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can return to stay at resort, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

The KIJHL season won’t continue until at least Feb. 5. Photo: Tyler Harper
KIJHL postpones regular season until Feb. 5

The announcement follows an extension of the province’s athletic travel restrictions

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Kim Ruttig English, of Hedley, is having fun researching her family tree. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Hedley woman turns up famous family connections

Kim English is kin to Lawrence Welk and may be related to Canada’s first prime minister

Salmon Arm RCMP use a spike belt to ground a vehicle after it was reported driving into oncoming lanes on Highway 1 on Thursday night, July 7, 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Spike belt grounds vehicle driving erratically on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man with four oustanding warrants for drug and driving offences

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (File photo)
COVID-19 cases double at Vernon care home

Virus infects 10 more residents at Noric House

(Black Press file photo)
Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

The Whistler man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries after transport, police say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An RCMP vehicle and a tan sedan collide outside a Kappel Street house in Sicamous which was surrounded by police officers on Jan. 2, 2019. (File photo)
Woman files lawsuit related to 2019 police takedown in Sicamous

The plaintiff, a Vernon resident, was in a vehicle allegedly rammed by police cars

Cheslatta Carrier Nation received a grant in 2020 to help cover the costs of shipping fire-damaged trees to a pellet plant or bioenergy facility. (Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
B.C. pellet contract with Japanese giant extended past 2023

Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle

Most Read