Denesiuk announced as Liberal nominee for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Connie Denesiuk shows off an old election sign from the 2015 federal election. She is the Liberal nominee for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay Federal Liberal Riding Association. Jordyn Thomson/Western News.

The South Okanagan-West Kootenay Federal Liberal Riding Association have announced their candidate for the 2019 election.

Connie Denesiuk will be running again for the party and riding, after running in the 2015 federal election and losing to current MP Richard Cannings with the New Democrat Party.

“I’m thrilled to be back, and this time I know what I’m getting into,” said Densiuk at the Liberal’s nominee party at the Shatford Centre on Oct. 4.

“What’s different from my 2014 nomination is that I know the tremendous amount of work that we’ve got ahead of us,” said Denesiuk. “And I know that our team will need to continue to build and grow. There’s lots of doors that we need to knock and funds that we need to continue to raise.”

In the 2011 election, Liberals in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding only saw 6 per cent of the vote. In 2015, Denesiuk and the party received 28 per cent, a significant increase.

“The Liberal values are my values, and I believe they are Canadian values,” said Denesiuk.

Over the past two years, Denesiuk has attended post-secondary at Royal Roads University to obtain her master’s degree in leadership. She and party representatives plan to tour the riding beginning in November to meet with voters, sign up volunteers, and collect donations.

For more information about the South Okanagan-West Kootenay Federal Liberal Riding Association, visit their Facebook page. The federal election will take place Oct. 21, 2019.

