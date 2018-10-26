Central Okanagan Board of Education trustee Chris Gorman has stepped down from the board effective immediately. He did not run for re-election in the recent civic election. —Image: Capital News file

Departing Central Okanagan Board of Education trustee quits early

Chris Gorman, who did not run for re-election, has stepped down from board effective immediately

The Central Okanagan Board of Education will finish its current term one one trustee down.

With just 12 days until the new board is sworn in, trustee Chris Gorman—who had announced earlier this year he would not seek another term in last Saturday’s civic election—has stepped down effective immediately.

Board chairwoman Moyra Baxter made the anouncement via Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying the existing board will continue with just six trusttees until the inaugural meeting of the new board Nov. 7.

On Saturday, incumbents Baxter (Peachland/Okanagan West) and Lee-Ann Tiede, Rolli Cacchioni and Julia Fraser (all Kelowna) were re-elected nd wil be joined on the board by with newcomers Norah Bowman (Kelowna), Chantelle Desrosiers (West Kelowna) and Amy Geistlinger (Lake Country).

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s former top cop says city can’t ‘arrest its way’ out of downtown drug problems

Just Posted

Skate Canada to return to Kelowna in 2019

International ice-skating event will take place at Prospera Place Oct. 25 to 27. 2019

Kelowna’s former top cop says city can’t ‘arrest its way’ out of downtown drug problems

Former RCMP Supt. Bill McKinnon is preparing a report on ways to deal with impact of opioid crisis

Departing Central Okanagan Board of Education trustee quits early

Chris Gorman, who did not run for re-election, has stepped down from board effective immediately

Kelowna to get housing for women fleeing domestic violence

Province unveils first stage of planned $734 million investment

Addiction treatment society look to manage new BC Housing facility in Kelowna

After failing to get a grant for its own project, Freedom’s Door wants to manage provincial building

Okanagan feral kittens rescued from ‘certain death’ now in foster care

Five kittens discovered in a Kelowna works yard were saved from being crushed by alert employees

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Adventure park in early planning stages for Penticton Indian Band

Penticton Indian Band working on major development deal

Terminally ill Shuswap woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

Most Read