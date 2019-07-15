Desjardins President and CEO Guy Cormier listens to a question during a news conference in Montreal onJune 20, 2019.The chief executive of Desjardins Group says it will offer permanent data protection to all its members — and not just those affected by a massive personal data breach reported last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Desjardins announces permanent digital protection to all members following breach

On June 20 they announced that 2.7 million members and 137,000 business clients had info allegedly stolen

The chief executive of Desjardins Group says it will offer permanent data protection to all its members — and not just those affected by a massive personal data breach reported last month.

On June 20, the financial co-operative announced that 2.7 million members and 137,000 business clients had their information allegedly stolen by an employee who has since been fired.

Desjardins announced a number of measures today and said it will offer any clients who been victims of identity theft access to lawyers and experts and reimburse them for certain expenses incurred as a result of such a theft.

Members whose data had been stolen were to receive a personalized letter from Desjardins, including a code to activate an Equifax monitoring plan.

Desjardins chief executive Guy Cormier updated reporters on the new measures today and said that 13 per cent of its members — more than 360,000 people — have signed up with Equifax.

The breach will be front and centre in Ottawa later today, when the Commons committee on public safety and national security will hold a hearing.

In addition, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and Quebec’s access to information commission are also investigating.

There could be legal consequences for the co-operative as it faces two applications to launch class action lawsuits claiming Desjardins violated members’ privacy rights and was negligent in protecting their data.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights
Next story
More showings of controversial movie Unplanned scheduled in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Truck fire knocked down on Highway 97

The blaze has been knocked down by fire crews

More showings of controversial movie Unplanned scheduled in West Kelowna

One of the additional shows sold out in three minutes at the Landmark Xtreme

Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

Single vehicle roll over in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

UPDATE: special council meeting set for Wednesday, Basran in talks with province

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival in tiny Armstrong

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Most Read