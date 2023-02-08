Administrative office for Central Okanagan Public Schools located in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

Administrative office for Central Okanagan Public Schools located in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

Details provided from CUPE, Central Okanagan School District tentative agreement

The agreement is a three-year deal

Earlier this week, the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) and the union representing Central Okanagan Public Schools support staff announced they have ratified their collective bargaining agreement.

The tentative agreement includes workers in the Community Living Services, General Services, and Indigenous Services sub-sectors and was negotiated by 10 different unions.

  • Low-wage redress increases, retroactive for all employees past and present to April 1, 2022;
  • $0.25/hour increase to all wage grids, retroactive for all employees past and present to April 1, 2022;
  • 3.24 per cent increase to all wage grids, retroactive for all employees past and present to April 1, 2022;
  • At least a 5.5 per cent general wage increase, effective first pay period after April 1, 2023;
  • At least a 2 per cent general wage increase, effective first pay period after April 1, 2024;
  • Additional wage comparability increases for all classifications;
  • Increase to transportation allowance, effective date of ratification;
  • 100 per cent paid sick leave, effective April 1, 2024;
  • Improvements to health and welfare benefits, leave provisions, health and safety, layoff and recall, bullying and harassment language.

Some highlights of the agreement that specifically are gains for Indigenous Services are:

  • Wage parity for all classifications with Main Public Service collective agreement;
  • Retention incentive payment for all classifications;
  • Commitment to continue discussions on parity with Main Public Service agreement for recruitment and retention, compensatory recognition for cultural competency and further Indigenization of the collective agreement.

Members of CUPE Local 3523 voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action last month. Both sides agreed to seek mediation in order to reach an agreement and did so.

READ MORE: It’ll be a gouda time at the Cheese and Meat Festival in Kelowna

READ MORE: Revolutionizing recycling at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictKelownaOkanaganSchool District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Carpaccio to cubicles: Office space planned for historic Penticton restaurant
Next story
Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed

Just Posted

In much of British Columbia, the snow measurements as of Feb. 1 are significantly below normal. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
February snow measurements below normal for much of B.C.

Conceptual rendering of 20-unit townhome project planned for Houghton Road in Rutland. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Affordable housing project for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Human remains discovered near Vernon Jan. 25 have been identified as those of missing Kelowna man Dillon Angle, 32. (File photo)
Remains found near Vernon are those of missing Kelowna man

Malindi Elmore breaking the tape at the Phoenix Rock ‘n Roll Half Marathon. (Malindi Elmore/Instagram)
Kelowna woman makes Canadian World’s team on journey to 3rd Olympics