The $3.7 million Boucherie Road Multi-use pather project is expected to be completed by late fall. (City of West Kelowna)

Detour changes for Boucheire Road construction in West Kelowna

Evening and weekend detours are being lifted

Detours on Boucherie Road, put in place to construct a multi-use pathway, are now lifted in the evenings and on weekends, starting Friday (Sept. 8).

The detour, between Ogden and Montigny roads, is expected to remain in effect Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until at least late Sept.

Final paving of the northbound lane of Boucherie Road from the Hatch Winery to Ogden Road is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Sept. 20, while the southbound lane is expected to be paved on Thursday, Sept. 21.

On Friday, Sept. 22, and Monday, Sept. 25, crews are scheduled to pave driveway entrances in this section.

The next phase of the project involves paving in the area of Quails’ Gate Estate Winery.

Crews are scheduled to begin off-road preparation on Friday, Sept. 8, and single-lane, alternating traffic will be required at times.

All construction is subject to changes in weather conditions, contractor schedules, and other factors.

