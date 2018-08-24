Detour set as West Kelowna prepares for Glenrosa road work

Starting Sept. 5 work is scheduled to commence on reconstruction of the intersection of Glenrosa Road and Webber Road in West Kelowna, a project that will add a traffic roundabout.

The work is expected to be complete by mid-November.

The city says during construction, Glenrosa Road will be closed from south of the Glenrosa Road and Morningside Road intersection to south of the Glenrosa Road and Webber Road intersection. Webber Road will be closed between Lower Glenrosa Road and Glenrosa Road and a temporary detour (shown in accompanying graphic) will provide access to the Glenrosa neighborhood.

Related: Repairs underway to West Kelowna road after flood damage

The work, to be done by contractor Wiltech Developments Inc., may occur 7 days per week between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and additional work could take place outside of regular construction hours—in the evening and on weekends— to minimize the impact on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area, says the city.

The road upgrade will include construction of a roundabout at the busy Glenrosa-Webber intersection, with the intent to provide a traffic calming measure to improve safety and accommodate the addition of a fourth leg at the west side of the intersection.

Motorist are requested to proceed with caution through the detour, pay attention to any directional signs or posted messages and stay alert for workers on the road.

Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to Wiltech at 250-769-4747 or by email to office@wiltech.biz.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.