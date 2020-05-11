Detours around Glenrosa-McIver start on May 14

The detours are part of the road improvement project in the area

The city’s improvement project around the Glenrosa-McIver Road intersection is set to begin on May 14. (City of West Kelowna)

The first set of detours around the Glenrosa-McIver Road intersection will start on May 14.

Construction crews will close Glenrosa and McIver Roads for the next few months as part of realignment work at the intersection.

The City of West Kelowna said the upcoming closure and detours will include the following:

Closure of Glenrosa Road at McIver Road until approximately November

Re-routing access to the south side of Glenrosa Road through Yorkton

Rerouting access to the north side of Glenrosa Road through Webber-Gorman-McTaggart-McQueen-McGinnis

Placing barricades at the start of the closure area

Changing bus stop locations

Providing safe passage for pedestrians

Reopening the road in the event emergency evacuation is required

Maintaining access for local traffic

Reducing speed limits to 30 km/h on detour routes

“This road closure will affect people’s daily routines and will likely extend commuting times,” the city’s director of engineering and public works Allen Fillion said.

“We encourage drivers to allow extra travel time and to respect the speed limits for the safety of the neighbourhoods along the detour routes.”

Construction will be divided into three separate stages, which will allow closed sections to re-open after completion of each stage. The city said it will provide information on separate management plans for each of the stages.

For more information on the city’s road improvement project, visit the site.

