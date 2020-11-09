A passerby captured the structure fire in Lake Country from a distance. (Photo courtesy of Deana Grebiski)

Devastating house fire leaves Lake Country family ‘with nothing’

A fundraiser has been kickstarted to support the Samms family after they lost their home in a Sunday night blaze.

“Thankfully the family and their dog made it out safely, but they lost everything and are left with nothing but the clothes on their backs,” wrote GoFundMe campaign organizer Chantelle LaBrie.

The home in the Winfield Mobile Home Park off Beaver Lake Road was reported as fully involved around 7:50 p.m. Nov. 8.

Several Lake Country and Kelowna Fire Department units responded to the structure fire.

The fire was snuffed around 9:15 p.m. with just minor heat readings still inside the residence.

LaBrie started the fundraising campaign Sunday night in support of the “hardworking family with strong ties in our community,” noting they are involved in the local hockey and brownies communities.

“I know 2020 has been a struggle for so many,” LaBrie wrote. “But, if you can find it in your heart to help out this family who donates so much time to others it would be greatly appreciated.”

With a goal of $100,000, more than $3,500 was raised in 10 hours for the family of four.

On top of monetary donations, the community is rallying behind the family offering donations of clothing, shoes, skates and gift cards.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Structure fire at Winfield Mobile Home Park

READ MORE: Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

