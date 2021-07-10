Developer looking for community input on former Kelowna RCMP site proposal

A concept rendering of the proposed 13-storey building at 350 Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed/Rise Commercial Developments)

The redevelopment of Kelowna’s former downtown RCMP detachment is continuing to take shape.

Kelowna-based Rise Commercial Developments is looking for community input on its recently tendered development application via a new website for the project, 350doyle.com, which goes live on July 10.

Rise submitted applications for rezoning and development permits in June. The plans show a 13-storey mixed-use development with 316 rental units — 77 studios, 165 one-bedrooms and 74 two-bedrooms — across Doyle Avenue from Kelowna city hall.

“We know that the most vibrant and inviting urban neighbourhoods are the result of a range of interesting uses that bring people together,” said Rise CEO Greg Appelt.

“Creating this eclectic mix of cultural amenities, restaurants, and cafés within a pedestrian-friendly environment will enhance the activity and vibrancy of the Civic Precinct neighbourhood, one of the city’s key goals for this site.”

A virtual open house and opportunity to give feedback on the plans is available at 350doyle.com starting July 10. The input period runs until July 18.

The city finalized the lease on the site with Rise Commercial Developments in January 2021, receiving $7 million for the 80-year lease. Of that, $4.3 million will be invested into the site to develop a new civic plaza, art walk extension and 6,000 square feet of community amenity space.

The city also recently selected a team of consultants to study the financials of building a new performance venue in the city’s downtown to replace the ageing Kelowna Community Theatre, something that it has previously stated could be included in the civic plaza redevelopment.

