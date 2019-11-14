Developer proposes ‘eco-villa’ in West Kelowna

The location of the proposed “eco-villa” at 3060 Seclusion Bay Road in West Kelowna. (Photo courtesy of Remax)

A new “eco-villa” could soon be built in West Kelowna.

According to plans presented at a public hearing on Tuesday, the quasi off-grid proposal includes building 16 residential units at 3060 Seclusion Bay Road.

Brent Magnan, planning manager for the city, said the proposal, which also includes an amenity building and dock facility, isn’t a typical residential project.

“The developer wants an eco-villa concept, which according to the developer would be a quasi off-the-grid development which uses the natural features of the environment as part of the aspects to the site,” said Magnan.

Since the site lacks services, a reservoir and sanitary-filtration site would have to be developed above the residential site to address waste concerns from the facility.

After the presentation, city councillor Carol Zanon said she was concerned about access to the development.

“I see very few things in this proposal that are helping our community to grow in an orderly fashion,” said Zanon.

“In the future, we are asking that people have access to our waterfront. There are three different developments in this particular proposal, but only the upper area of it grants passage through to our regional park area. The waterfront here is essentially cutoff.”

Seclusion Bay Resort owner Robert Laurie, an adjacent neighbor of the project, also voiced his concerns that visitors to the new development would park in his parking spaces.

In order for the project to proceed, amendments will have to be made to the city’s official community plan and an existing zoning bylaw. Both short-term and year-round occupancy would be allowed.

