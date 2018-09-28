Development approved in Lake Country

A new development that was postponed during August’s district council meeting was approved during the Sept. 18 council meeting.

The permit allows for a 25 unit row housing development, configured into seven buildings, according to a report which will be presented to council.

A resident of Maki Road spoke on behalf of a resident. She said the variances allow the developer to put more units on the property. There are also 22 more units being built across the road, for a total of 47. The variances affect the enjoyment of the backyards of the neighbours. There are no bylaws to protect vertical sightlines. She summarized the effect tandem garages have on the development. She finished by stating the neighbours are not asking for no development, but for considerate development,” according to the Aug. 18 meeting minutes.

The CEO of Troika Developments Renee Wasylyk “summarized how they became involved in the project. They are able to build 47 units but felt it was too much; they are currently under the permitted density. They decided to build modern, flat rooflines to lower the height. The building coverage is 30 per cent, not the permitted 45 per cent, allowing for more green space,” the minutes said.

Wasylyk had previously spoken to The Calendar about development in Lake Country, saying the south end of Lake Country is a good option for developers, because of its proximity to the airport, that the district does not have a speculation tax, and has already passed regulations for Air BNB while Kelowna has yet to address short-term rentals.

