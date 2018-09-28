A mock design for the development proposed on Rogers Road in Lake Country. - Contributed

Development approved in Lake Country

A new development will be located on Rogers Road

A new development that was postponed during August’s district council meeting was approved during the Sept. 18 council meeting.

The permit allows for a 25 unit row housing development, configured into seven buildings, according to a report which will be presented to council.

RELATED: New development proposed for Lake Country

A resident of Maki Road spoke on behalf of a resident. She said the variances allow the developer to put more units on the property. There are also 22 more units being built across the road, for a total of 47. The variances affect the enjoyment of the backyards of the neighbours. There are no bylaws to protect vertical sightlines. She summarized the effect tandem garages have on the development. She finished by stating the neighbours are not asking for no development, but for considerate development,” according to the Aug. 18 meeting minutes.

The CEO of Troika Developments Renee Wasylyk “summarized how they became involved in the project. They are able to build 47 units but felt it was too much; they are currently under the permitted density. They decided to build modern, flat rooflines to lower the height. The building coverage is 30 per cent, not the permitted 45 per cent, allowing for more green space,” the minutes said.

Wasylyk had previously spoken to The Calendar about development in Lake Country, saying the south end of Lake Country is a good option for developers, because of its proximity to the airport, that the district does not have a speculation tax, and has already passed regulations for Air BNB while Kelowna has yet to address short-term rentals.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Club Penguin announces closure
Next story
‘Every Child Matters’: Orange Shirt Day spreads awareness across B.C.

Just Posted

Kelowna mayoral race heats up with war of words over water

Challenger Tom Dyas accuses Mayor Colin Basran of using city water issue for ‘personal political gain’

Club Penguin announces closure

After 13 years in business, Club Penguin will soon be “sunsetting.”

Development approved in Lake Country

A new development will be located on Rogers Road

Developers talk about ‘the Amazon effect’ in the Okanagan

They say Kelowna remains a haven for real estate development and investment

Rockets head north for back to back games

The Rockets look for a comeback in Prince George this weekend

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices

Pastor Jeff Germo started his sermon by asking people to take out their phones, click on a Mentimeter link and punch in a code

Ammonia leak prompts education for Southern Interior

Arena operators, first responders come to Salmon Arm to learn about handling ammonia

Spike belts, plane help North Okanagan-Shuswap Mounties get their men

Two lengthy police chases in two days end up in arrests of men with BC-wide warrants

‘Every Child Matters’: Orange Shirt Day spreads awareness across B.C.

Fred Jackson’s design, The Bonding, is the image on this year’s T-shirt for Orange Shirt Day

Correction head OK with transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to healing lodge

Issue was front and centre again on Parliament Hill with Conservative calls to reverse the transfer

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford traded vastly different versions of their high school days

ICBC looks to sue as 400 vehicles written off from B.C. acid spills

Auto insurer looks to determine who’s at fault after acid was leaked from Teck smelter in Trail

Disruptive technologies create new challenges for interest rate decisions: Poloz

Stephen Poloz said Canadians need not fear the new digital age

Most Read