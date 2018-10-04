Development makeover for Kelowna industrial site

Site under construction at corner of Dilworth and Enterprise in Kelowna. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

The industrial site vacated by Kelowna Enterprise Steel at the corner of Dilworth Avenue and Enterprise Way is undergoing redevelopment.

Kelowna council has signed off on a proposal from property owner PC Urban Enterprises to house a Kelowna Ford Lincoln dealership and multi-tenant industrial development.

Desgn of new industrial development at corner of Dilworth and Enterprise in Kelowna. Photo: Contributed

The car dealership would move from its current location at 2540 Enterprise Way, occupying 2.5-acres of the site with a 38,000 sq.ft. building space.

The industrial development will see 23-units each provided mezzanine space, with the primary exterior facades being a white colour finish, unpainted concrete and blue and black accent finishes.

Access to the shared use site will be off Dilworth and Enterprise and the proposal calls for extensive landscaping including a double row of tree plantings along Enterprise Way.

Council voiced some concerns at Monday’s meeting about access conflicts to the site being situated adjacent to the Kelowna firehall on Enterprise, but the fire department agreed to the right-in and right-out turning restrictions and access location on Enterprise.

Coun. Gail Given also an increasingly familiar scene on Enterprise where transport trucks delivering new cars to dealerships are unloading in the middle of the road.

“That seems to have become common practice for the new dealerships further down Enterprise so I can’t imagine what concern that would cause if one of those big trucks was parked on Enterprise in front of the firehall,” Given said.

City staff assured Given access off Dilworth will allow for those trucks to pull into the car dealership to unload.

Coun. Luke Stack said the site had been a steelyard for many years, so these two new developments provide an opportunity to beautify the area.

“It appears this proposal has put together what will be two good looking properties and overall enhance that area,” Stack said.