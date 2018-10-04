Site under construction at corner of Dilworth and Enterprise in Kelowna. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Development makeover for Kelowna industrial site

Corner of Dilworth and Enterprise to feature industrial park, car dealership

The industrial site vacated by Kelowna Enterprise Steel at the corner of Dilworth Avenue and Enterprise Way is undergoing redevelopment.

Kelowna council has signed off on a proposal from property owner PC Urban Enterprises to house a Kelowna Ford Lincoln dealership and multi-tenant industrial development.

Desgn of new industrial development at corner of Dilworth and Enterprise in Kelowna. Photo: Contributed

The car dealership would move from its current location at 2540 Enterprise Way, occupying 2.5-acres of the site with a 38,000 sq.ft. building space.

The industrial development will see 23-units each provided mezzanine space, with the primary exterior facades being a white colour finish, unpainted concrete and blue and black accent finishes.

Access to the shared use site will be off Dilworth and Enterprise and the proposal calls for extensive landscaping including a double row of tree plantings along Enterprise Way.

Council voiced some concerns at Monday’s meeting about access conflicts to the site being situated adjacent to the Kelowna firehall on Enterprise, but the fire department agreed to the right-in and right-out turning restrictions and access location on Enterprise.

Coun. Gail Given also an increasingly familiar scene on Enterprise where transport trucks delivering new cars to dealerships are unloading in the middle of the road.

“That seems to have become common practice for the new dealerships further down Enterprise so I can’t imagine what concern that would cause if one of those big trucks was parked on Enterprise in front of the firehall,” Given said.

City staff assured Given access off Dilworth will allow for those trucks to pull into the car dealership to unload.

Coun. Luke Stack said the site had been a steelyard for many years, so these two new developments provide an opportunity to beautify the area.

“It appears this proposal has put together what will be two good looking properties and overall enhance that area,” Stack said.

Previous story
Red Dress Walk strolls through North Okanagan

Just Posted

Andre Blaneil endorses Basran as mayoral candidate

Blaneil formerly served on council for seven terms

Peachland gets a cozy castle steeped in history

‘He was fighting the government and everyone’

Rockets included in 131 WHL Alumni listed on NHL Opening day rosters

16 former Rockets were named

West Kelowna to fix misplaced poles

The poles were located in the centre of the sidewalk

Cash returned to owner with help of Good Samaritan in Kelowna

The sizable amount was lost in August

Red Dress Walk strolls through North Okanagan

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Documenting a people without a home

Greg Constantine’s photographs tell the story of the slow genocide of the Rohingya people of Myanmar

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Most Read