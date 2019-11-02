(Artemex Facebook)

Dia de los Muertos celebration hits West Kelowna

Artemex Mexican Handcrafts hosts Day of the Dead festivities Saturday afternoon

The Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, celebration has hit the Okanagan.

The Mexican holiday honours friends and family who have died while supporting them on their spiritual journeys. The two-day festivities will be celebrated on Saturday afternoon as Artemex Mexican Handcrafts is hosting a free cultural event in West Kelowna.

“We want to create an authentic and educational afternoon where people can learn more about this traditional Mexican celebration,” reads the event’s Facebook page.

The Dia de los Muertos celebration will have live music, dance performances, makeup and costume competitions, altar building contest, and both local food and craft vendors.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP warn of costly rental frauds

READ MORE: Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

“The aim of creating awareness around Day of the Dead for the local community,” the page reads.

The celebration runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Artemex at 3645 Gosset Road in West Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Multiple shots fired in Vernon drive-by
Next story
Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Just Posted

Dia de los Muertos celebration hits West Kelowna

Artemex Mexican Handcrafts hosts Day of the Dead festivities Saturday afternoon

Heat squads come up short in basketball season-opener

UBCO hosted the Manitoba Bison for the first games of the season

Kelowna RCMP warn of costly rental frauds

Police believe that an AirBnb guest poses as a property owner

Novak’s hat-trick leads Rockets to lopsided win

Kelowna beat the Prince George Cougars 6-2 Friday night

Fireworks allegedly shot at Kelowna homeless encampment

Vulgarities were also allegedly thrown at those camping on Leon Avenue by club-goers

Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life support

Man charged with attempted murder had been under court order not to contact boy’s mother

Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond closed until further notice, remaining koi relocated to safety

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Atlin, B.C. community mourns Bob the cat

Bob was struck by a car on Oct. 29. A memorial is planned for Nov. 16.

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

Vernon woman completes ultra-marathon, makes Canadian history

Vernon’s Shanda Hill completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Lower Mainland ticket claims Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Single ticket matches seven drawn numbers

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week underway

British Columbia’s first ever CO Awareness Week Nov. 1-7

Most Read