Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

Canadians can show their support for veterans online this year with a digital poppy.

The poppies, which launch Oct. 25, are a continuation of a Royal Canadian Legion campaign that started last year.

The 2019 digital poppy was unveiled at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Tuesday. Those who donate online will receive a digital poppy hat includes the name of the veteran being honoured and can be shared on social media.

Regular poppies will also be available starting Oct. 25.

