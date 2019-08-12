UPDATE: Police deem Harvey and Dilworth to be a ‘serious collision’, cyclist rushed to hospital

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

UPDATE: 3:26 p.m.

Police have deemed the incident a “serious collision”.

Earlier this afternoon, a semi tractor trailer collided with a cyclist at Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue, according to police, the cyclist was rushed to hospital.

“The cyclist’s current condition is not known at this time,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

One man has been taken away in a police cruister.

All lanes on Harvey Avenue remain open, however a portion of Dilworth Drive is blocked off.

Traffic is backed up and slow and police urge motorists to monitor Drive BC for updates on the closure of Dilworth Drive.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

READ MORE: Woman located after missing for five days

____________

RCMP are taping off an area of Dilworth Drive at Highway 97.

A white semi-trailer is behind the tape and several officers are surrounding the Orchard Place area.

A bike appears to be trapped under the semi; however there is no ambulance on scene.

One person has been detained according to witnesses.

Dilworth Drive, northbound, is blocked at Highway 97.

Motorists should expect delays.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.