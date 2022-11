Drivers on Longhill Road are being rerouted to Sexsmith Road

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

Dilworth Drive is now open in both directions.

Original

Dilworth Drive is closed in both directions.

Drivers are being turned around at Longhill Road, and being rerouted to Sexsmith Road.

Emergency crews at on scene. Traffic in the area is slow as drivers are being rerouted and due to the slippery conditions.

Capital News will update the situation.

READ MORE: Highway 3 remains closed as other highways reopen

READ MORE: Big White Fire clarifies rental scam

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelownaOkanaganSnow