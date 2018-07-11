Dilworth Drive closes for Okanagan Rail Trail construction

The road will be closed from Monday onward until the rail trail construction is complete

A busy Kelowna street will be closed starting Monday as construction continues for the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Beginning at 9 a.m., July 16, Dilworth Drive between Omineca Place and Leckie Road will be closed for bridge repairs and works associated for the connection on the trail, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

Dilworth Drive is expected to reopen, Friday, Aug. 10.

Detours will be posted and motorists are asked to obey signs and construction safety personnel, as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. Alternate routes include Glenmore Drive and Summit Drive, the release said.

Bridge repairs will include bridge deck replacement with concrete, waterproofing and concrete abutment repairs.

Paving will occur approximately 100 metres north of the rail trail crossing and include new pavement markings, pedestrian/cycle activated signals, stormwater quality control structures and management as well as a new sidewalk for improved connectivity to the new rail trail, the release said.

Construction is necessary during this time due to provincial regulatory requirements to work near fish bearing streams.

