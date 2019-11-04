Dine and Chat group dresses up for Halloween in Kelowna

The single seniors group is all about meeting new friends and sharing meals

Gloria-Jean Seymour has moved her Dine & Chat seniors meet-ups to Deli City Cafe in Kelowna (Gloria-Jean Seymour)

Kelowna seniors group Dine and Chat celebrated a successful Halloween event this year.

Fifty of the groups’ expanding membership dressed in their best outfits for the group’s festive get-together which was started by Gloria-Jean Seymour almost two years ago.

Larry Branson, a Roy Orbinson tribute artist, and DJ Gary L provided entertainment for the 60+ friendship group which has grown from 13 to 325 members since Valentine’s Day 2018.

On Oct. 30, the members celebrated Halloween with both new and old friends.

Seymour stresses that Dine and Chat isn’t a dating club, but the group’s growth shows that the club has become quite popular in Kelowna.

“It just went viral,” said Seymour.

She said she still gets calls from people who took out the original ad almost two years ago.

“It’s spread to many seniors that are looking for ways to connect with similarly aged people with uplifting conversations and new friendships.”

The weekly meet-ups, which usually garner 20 to 40 members at Deli City Cafe in Kelowna, have been going steady coming up on the group’s two year anniversary. So steady, that Seymour had to upgrade locations to accommodate the group’s growth four months ago.

“We were looking for a new and bigger place, and I got into my car and I see ‘D-C Deli City Catering,” said Seymour.

“D-C. Dine and Chat. It was meant to be.”

The group meets every Tuesday at Deli City at 11 a.m. Seymour is already planning the next festive special event for November and December.

For more information contact Seymour at 250-763-6495.

