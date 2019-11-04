Gloria-Jean Seymour has moved her Dine & Chat seniors meet-ups to Deli City Cafe in Kelowna (Gloria-Jean Seymour)

Dine and Chat group dresses up for Halloween in Kelowna

The single seniors group is all about meeting new friends and sharing meals

Kelowna seniors group Dine and Chat celebrated a successful Halloween event this year.

Fifty of the groups’ expanding membership dressed in their best outfits for the group’s festive get-together which was started by Gloria-Jean Seymour almost two years ago.

Larry Branson, a Roy Orbinson tribute artist, and DJ Gary L provided entertainment for the 60+ friendship group which has grown from 13 to 325 members since Valentine’s Day 2018.

On Oct. 30, the members celebrated Halloween with both new and old friends.

Seymour stresses that Dine and Chat isn’t a dating club, but the group’s growth shows that the club has become quite popular in Kelowna.

“It just went viral,” said Seymour.

She said she still gets calls from people who took out the original ad almost two years ago.

“It’s spread to many seniors that are looking for ways to connect with similarly aged people with uplifting conversations and new friendships.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP warn of costly rental frauds

READ MORE: ‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

The weekly meet-ups, which usually garner 20 to 40 members at Deli City Cafe in Kelowna, have been going steady coming up on the group’s two year anniversary. So steady, that Seymour had to upgrade locations to accommodate the group’s growth four months ago.

“We were looking for a new and bigger place, and I got into my car and I see ‘D-C Deli City Catering,” said Seymour.

“D-C. Dine and Chat. It was meant to be.”

The group meets every Tuesday at Deli City at 11 a.m. Seymour is already planning the next festive special event for November and December.

For more information contact Seymour at 250-763-6495.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Memorials and condolences continue after Winnipeg boy, 3, dies after stabbing

Just Posted

Dine and Chat group dresses up for Halloween in Kelowna

The single seniors group is all about meeting new friends and sharing meals

Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

Dia de los Muertos celebration hits West Kelowna

Artemex Mexican Handcrafts hosts Day of the Dead festivities Saturday afternoon

Heat squads come up short in basketball season-opener

UBCO hosted the Manitoba Bison for the first games of the season

Kelowna RCMP warn of costly rental frauds

Police believe that an AirBnb guest poses as a property owner

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Update: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Police are still requesting that witnesses to the collision come forward.

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Former community of Mineola had a lumber mill

Community near Meadow Valley existed until 1924, but some buildings were moved into Summerland

Most Read