Image: Chromatic Photography Social 242 Lounge And Grill

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan set to kick off

Popular event kicks off in Kelowna with a sold out launch party

It’s a restaurant-lovers smorgasbord.

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) is bringing back the popular Dine Around Thompson Okanagan, an event that gives discounts at a host of eateries, beginning this Wednesday and continuing until Feb. 4, 2018.

To kick-off the festival the BCRFA is hosting a launch party tonight at Okanagan College that is sold out with more than 300 people expected to be in attendance.

For the next two and a half weeks more than 50 restaurants throughout the Thompson Okanagan are featuring a three course menu for $15, $25, $35 or $45 with suggested BC VQA wine pairings, BC Craft Beer pairings or spirits and cocktail pairings.

Guests can visit the participating restaurants and ask for their Dine Around menu, reservations are encouraged as more than 8,000 people are expected to take in the festival.

“This festival is great for restaurants as we help promote their businesses during what has been traditionally a slow time of year,” said Ian Tostenson, president/CEO BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association. “Consumers also appreciate it as they have the opportunity to sip, savour and save with these delicious three course menus for such incredible prices. Many residents take the opportunity to get out and try restaurants that they may not have ever been to or don’t visit often enough, it’s a win win for the consumer and our member restaurants.”

The event is presented by the Wines of British Columbia.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to promote the Wines of British Columbia during the Dine Around Thompson Okanagan Festival. This is an excellent opportunity for local restaurants, wineries and breweries to focus locally and showcase how well BC VQA wines, BC Craft Beer and Craft Spirits pair with our local foods,” said Christina Ferreira, coordinator Dine Around Thompson Okanagan.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Just Posted

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan set to kick off

Popular event kicks off in Kelowna with a sold out launch party

Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark plan could carry big price-tag

City council told the ‘preferred’ concept plan could cost as much as $100 million over next 22 years

Okanagan nurse assists Rohingya refugees

Crystal Grymaloski volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse disaster response mission in Bangladesh

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

West Kelowna council to debate its 2018 budget

Going into the day-long meeting, the proposed budget calls for a three per cent tax increase

Your Jan. 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

‘Reprehensible’: Trudeau abortion policy raises ire of U.S. right

“This man is reprehensible,” tweeted former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka

‘I shouldn’t have to have a husband:’ Winnipeg woman criticizes men-only club

Jodi Moskal discovered the Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club continues to ban women as members, as it has done since opening in 1909.

Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert

The false alarm came two days after Hawaii’s emergency management department sent a mistaken warning

Toronto girl dies after being pinned between vehicles while picked up from school

Police say an SUV with no driver in it rolled forward and pinned the girl against her father’s car

Most Read