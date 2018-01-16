Dine Around Thompson Okanagan set to kick off

It’s a restaurant-lovers smorgasbord.

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) is bringing back the popular Dine Around Thompson Okanagan, an event that gives discounts at a host of eateries, beginning this Wednesday and continuing until Feb. 4, 2018.

To kick-off the festival the BCRFA is hosting a launch party tonight at Okanagan College that is sold out with more than 300 people expected to be in attendance.

For the next two and a half weeks more than 50 restaurants throughout the Thompson Okanagan are featuring a three course menu for $15, $25, $35 or $45 with suggested BC VQA wine pairings, BC Craft Beer pairings or spirits and cocktail pairings.

Guests can visit the participating restaurants and ask for their Dine Around menu, reservations are encouraged as more than 8,000 people are expected to take in the festival.

“This festival is great for restaurants as we help promote their businesses during what has been traditionally a slow time of year,” said Ian Tostenson, president/CEO BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association. “Consumers also appreciate it as they have the opportunity to sip, savour and save with these delicious three course menus for such incredible prices. Many residents take the opportunity to get out and try restaurants that they may not have ever been to or don’t visit often enough, it’s a win win for the consumer and our member restaurants.”

The event is presented by the Wines of British Columbia.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to promote the Wines of British Columbia during the Dine Around Thompson Okanagan Festival. This is an excellent opportunity for local restaurants, wineries and breweries to focus locally and showcase how well BC VQA wines, BC Craft Beer and Craft Spirits pair with our local foods,” said Christina Ferreira, coordinator Dine Around Thompson Okanagan.

