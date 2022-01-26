Dipping into Okanagan Lake for mental health awareness

All proceeds from the swim goes to the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna

12 individuals (14 total) jumped into Okanagan Lake on Wednesday to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

Venture Commercial, a division of the Venture Realty Corporation, hosted its second annual polar bear dip to raise money for mental health initiatives on Wednesday (Jan.26).

Last year after being inspired by the Bell Let’s Talk initiative, Venture decided to join in and help make a difference. In under 24 hours on an impulse, the company was about to raise more than $700 for the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna.

Turn the page to 2022, the event took place at the Sails Statue on Bernand Street and challenged individuals to jump into Okanagan Lake to raise money for mental health. Venture donated $10 for every person who took the chilly jump into the lake.

“Our group is very passionate about giving back,” said Mariam Halpenny, creative team lead, Venture Commercial. “With COVID right now, people are feeling isolated, and that uncertainty people are feeling, we’ve noticed it’s apparent in the community and that awareness is critical right now.”

Additional money was raised as people are able to donate without taking part in the swim.

“People need to be vocal about wanting help for their mental health,” said Halpenny. “We can people to know it’s okay to speak out and ask for help.”

According to StatsCan, one-in-four adult Canadians are suffering from depression, anxiety and/or post traumatic stress disorder.

If you would like to learn more or donate, please visit https://cmhakelowna.crowdchange.ca/2671

