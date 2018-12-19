Direct flight from Kelowna to Los Cabos now available

The first Sunwing flight took off Dec. 15

The first-ever Sunwing flight from Kelowna, British Columbia to Los Cabos, Mexico departed from Kelowna International Airport Dec. 15.

This flight marks the first of this season’s new weekly direct flight service from Kelowna to Los Cabos, departing every Saturday until April 20, inclusive, according to a news release from Sunwing. With the addition of this new flight service, residents of Kelowna and southern British Columbia can now look forward to three convenient choices of vacation destinations including Los Cabos, Cancun and Varadero.

President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, welcomed the news.

“We are delighted to be providing our customers in Kelowna with even more ways to Vacation Better this winter. Travellers will be able to enjoy two destinations in one in Los Cabos, with the lively nightlife of Cabo San Lucas and the vibrant art scene of San Jose del Cabo offering something different for travellers of all interests.”

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport adds more flights

Vacationers can choose from world-class resorts for all tastes and budgets in Los Cabos.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford, including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap and famous Mac & Cheese. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance, the release said.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

Just Posted

Direct flight from Kelowna to Los Cabos now available

The first Sunwing flight took off Dec. 15

Rockets sign Kelowna raised player

Alex Swetlikoff will join the Rockets when they return from holiday break

Keep dreaming for a white Christmas in Kelowna

It’s not likely that we’ll see the snow

UBCO professor’s study could spare cancer patients from radiation’s side effects

Her research has drawn a connection of Chromosome 6 genes to fibrosis susceptibility.

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

New charges laid in police probe into incidents at St. Michael’s College School

Six students previously charged with assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon

B.C. single mom’s phone stolen while she was helping car crash victims

Anne Marie Behan in Nanaimo hopes for phone’s return

Ridge Meadows RCMP make Grinchy video

Christmas and anti-crime messages in an eight-minute film project

Shuswap Paralympian Natalie Wilkie earns silver medal at Para Nordic World Cup

Young skier adds a medal to her fourth place finish in Finland

Oil and gas workers missing from pipeline debate: Canadian study

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says no opinions from workers and labour groups leaves a gap

B.C. school suspended 20 students for ‘fight club’

But Abbotsford School District denies existence of a fight club at Robert Bateman Secondary

Proposed South Okanagan adventure park rejected at referendum

Members voted 149 to 93 not to support a land designation for the proposed 940-hectare project

Most Read