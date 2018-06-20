Direct flights from Kelowna to Mexican, Cuban sun spots added

Sunwing says it will fly direct to Los Cabos, Cancun and Varadero, Cuba this winter

Direct flights between Kelowna and Los Cabos, Cancun and Varadero, Cuba are being added starting in December. —Image: contributed

Kelowna residents looking to have a little fun in the sun have more opportunities to find it.

Sunwing Airlines has announced it will expanded its service to Mexico from Kelowna’s airport this winter.

Starting Dec. 15, weekly direct service from YLW to Los Cabos will operate Saturdays until April 20, 2019.

“We are excited for additional direct service to Los Cabos for YLW passengers,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “We’ve heard from passengers that they want to see more service to sunny destinations, and this is just one way we’re working to make this a reality.”

Direct service to Los Cabos will also be added to existing Sunwing service to Varadero, Cuba and Cancun, Mexico. Passengers can make reservations on the airline’s website at sunwing.ca or by calling 1-877- 877-1755.

“We are delighted to be providing our customers in Kelowna with even more travel options this coming winter,” said Andrew Dawson, president of tour operations for Sunwing. “Los Cabos is consistently one of our popular vacation destinations and we’re sure this new service will be well received.”

Flights from Kelowna will leave for Los Cabos on Saturdays between December and April, for Varadero on Thursdays and for Cancun on Fridays.

