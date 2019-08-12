Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

A member of the public found the body near a dirt bike on Saturday

A 29-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning near the intersection of Park Lane and Springfield Road in Lavington.

A member of the public found the deceased lying on the side of the road beside a dirt bike.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was alerted on Aug. 10, 2019, at 9 a.m.

According to RCMP, the deceased had been travelling on Springfield Road when he lost control of the dirt bike, which was not licensed for street operation. He slid off the road striking his head. The man was not wearing a helmet while operating the dirt bike.

“From evidence at the scene, it appears the incident may have occurred the previous evening around 11 p.m.” RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said. “The man lived in the area and the dirt bike did not have a headlight for night-time operation.”

The BC Coroner Service and RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the incident to determine if speed or alcohol were factors.

There was no indication that any other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Cst. Sean Stevenson at 250-545-7171.

Lavington is 15 kilometres east of Vernon.

