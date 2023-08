Southbound traffic on Highway 97 was snarled around the lunch hour on Aug. 3 through Kelowna thanks to a dirtbike vs. car collision.

The highway was down to one lane between Powick Road and Banks Road just before noon. One person was put on a stretcher and taken to hospital by ambulance. Fire and police all also attended to the scene.

It is unknown if there are any other injuries.

car accidentcar crashCity of Kelowna